Instagram has started asking new users for their birthdays

Instagram has started requiring anyone signing up to create a new account to provide their birthdate, in an attempt to keep younger users safe.

The details: You have to be 13 to create an account, although Instagram won’t verify the information provided. Until now, Instagram just required its one billion users to tick a box saying they are over the age of 13 when they sign up. Birthdays won’t be visible to other people on Instagram, and existing users won’t be asked to provide their birthdays—at least for now. Users who have merged their Instagram account with their Facebook profile, which requires a birthdate, have already provided that data to Instagram.

Why is Instagram doing this?: It says it’s so it can provide new safety measures for younger users. The company has been gradually introducing tools to crack down on bullying, self-harm, and suicide imagery on the app, partly in response to anger over the suicide of a 14-year old girl called Molly Russell whose account had contained distressing material. Snapchat and TikTok already ask new users to provide birthdates.

The ads angle: It will also help Instagram check it’s showing adverts for alcohol, gambling, and other age-restricted products to people who are legally old enough, although Instagram said this wasn’t the main purpose of the change. Instagram likely hopes the new policy could pre-empt any new laws restricting its activity in the US, the UK and other countries where family safety groups have been critical of its policies.

A role for AI?: Instagram told Reuters it expects “most people will be honest about birthdates,” but it eventually sees a role for artificial intelligence in verifying people’s ages. By analyzing this birthday data, along with posts mentioning “happy birthday” and other terms, Instagram has trained machine learning software that can predict a user’s age and gender. The data from new sign-ups will help to improve accuracy, Instagram’s head of product Vishal Shah told Reuters.