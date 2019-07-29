Apple contractors hear confidential details from Siri, claims whistleblower

A whistleblower revealed they “regularly hear confidential details” while working on quality control for Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

The news: A contractor paid to assess responses to Siri recordings told the Guardian they routinely hear sensitive information like drug deals, confidential medical details, and people having sex.

Why are they listening in the first place? Just like Amazon and Google, Apple employs people to listen to a sample of recordings from people’s conversations with Siri, transcribe them, then grade the responses according to a set of criteria. These include whether the voice assistant was activated deliberately or not, whether Siri could help with the query, and whether its response was appropriate.

However: Apple, again like Amazon and Google, does not explicitly disclose that it is doing this in its consumer terms and conditions (which are virtually unreadable, anyway.) Apple likes to pride itself on being a privacy-conscious company, so this revelation may be more damaging than for other firms. Unlike the other two companies, there’s no way for Apple users to opt out of their recordings being used this way, other than to just not use Siri at all. Apple told the Guardian that less than 1% of Siri recordings are used for training and that they are not associated with a user's Apple ID.

Do consumers care anyway? There’s been some online outrage about this practice, and the fact it’s done without customer consent (and so could be illegal within the European Union,) but voice assistant technology adoption shows no sign of slowing.