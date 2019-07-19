Toyota plans to launch its first full EVs, in a deal with China’s BYD

Toyota is finally diving into fully electric vehicles, striking a deal with China’s BYD to jointly develop batteries, sedans and SUVs for the world’s largest automobile market.

Japan’s top automaker expects to deliver its first Toyota-branded EV in China next year, a version of its C-HR/IZOA compact crossover, Reuters reported.

So what? The move comes in response to growing global demand for electric vehicles, driven by a combination of government subsidies, emissions mandates and increasing acceptance among consumers.

The partnership with BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, underscores how dominant China has become in the electric vehicle and battery space in recent years. It comes on the heels of Toyota’s announcement earlier this week to buy vehicle batteries from and develop them with CATL, China's dominant player in the space. That widens and diversifies Toyota's supply chain beyond Panasonic, which provides batteries for the company’s plug-in hybrids. (See “China’s ambition to power the world’s electric cars took a huge leap forward this week.”)

Playing catch-up: While Toyota was an early leader in hybrids, it’s been a laggard in rolling out full-electric vehicles. But last month, the company announced that EVs and hybrids would represent half its worldwide sales by 2025, moving up its timetable by five years, Reuters reported.

The fuel-cell dream isn’t dead: Toyota isn’t laying all its bets on battery-powered EVs. The company has also developed a hydrogen powered fuel cell car, the Mirai, which can be bought or leased in California. The bet is that consumers or perhaps long-haul truckers will prefer the ease and speed of hydrogen refueling over prolonged battery recharging. Of course, it won’t be close to convenient for anyone unless regions first build out networks of hydrogen fueling stations.