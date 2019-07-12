A biotech startup is making cow-free ice cream. Would you eat it?

A company called Perfect Day has announced that after five years and $60 million in venture backing, they’ve created ice cream made of whey protein harvested from genetically modified yeast.

The scoop: The non-dairy ice cream market has exploded over the past few years; in 2017, Nielsen expected that demand for dairy-free ice cream was expected to climb 50%, thanks to the growth of veganism and the increasing availability (and popularity) of non-dairy milks like oat, coconut, and even chickpea.

What makes Perfect Day allegedly different? Anyone who’s tasted non-dairy ice cream knows it sometimes tastes sandy, chalky, or just … not like the real thing. That’s because one of the things that makes ice cream so, well, creamy is the whey protein that is prevalent in cow’s milk. Cashew and coconut milks come close because they, like their bovine-derived brethren, contain plenty of fat, which helps give frozen treats their silky texture. But they’re not the same. Perfect day, however, engineered yeast to produce whey proteins, which means it possibly created the ultimate compromise between vegans, the lactose intolerant, and everybody else.

Is it genetically modified? Yes and no. On its website, Perfect Day says the yeast is genetically modified to turn sugars into whey and casein. But the company says only the “pure” whey makes it into the ice cream.

Does it hold up? Still unclear. One writer from The New Food Economy, a vegan, found the taste creamy enough to stand by its dairy-free cousins. But the verdict is still out on how the taste compares with to ice cream made from old-fashioned cow’s milk.