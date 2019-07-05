Planting more trees could remove two-thirds of carbon emissions

Reforestation may be a far more important tool against climate change than previously believed.

The findings: The planet could support nearly 1 billion hectares of additional trees, covering roughly the area of the US, without pushing into existing cities or agriculture land, according to a new study in Science led by researchers at ETH-Zürich in Switzerland. Once those trees reach maturity, that amount of forest land could be enough to store 205 billion metric tons of carbon, about two-thirds of the amount that humans have emitted since the Industrial Revolution, the paper concludes.

“Our study shows clearly that forest restoration is the best climate change solution available today and it provides hard evidence to justify investment,” Tom Crowther, a co-author of the paper and lead scientist at the university's Crowther Lab, said in a statement.

Major caveats: It would take decades for newly planted trees to reach anything like this level of carbon sequestration, and many nations around the world are cutting down more trees than they’re planting to make room for new communities, farms and grazing land.

Shifting climate conditions could also decrease total canopy coverage, particularly as temperatures rise in the tropics, reducing the potential by nearly 225 million hectares by midcentury under the current trajectory, the study estimates. (Other models have arrived at different conclusions on this question, finding that warming in cool regions will boost worldwide tree cover overall.)

Earlier estimates: It's also notable that previous research found much tighter limits on the role that forests could play in removing carbon from the atmosphere and addressing the risks of climate change. A National Academies report last year concluded that reforestation, soil carbon storage and other land-based carbon removal practices wouldn’t be able to draw down and store enough greenhouse gases to prevent 2˚C of warming, at least without placing competing demands on agricultural lands that could threaten the global food supply.

The methods: For the study published on Friday, the researchers used Google Earth mapping software and an existing database of nearly 80,000 forests to generate a predictive model that could determine where new trees could planted and thrive under current climate conditions.