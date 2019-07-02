NASA is about to test how the Orion crew capsule will keep astronauts safe in an emergency

Today's launch-abort test will see if NASA's new deep-space crew capsule can still keep its crew safe even in an emergency.

The news: During a four-hour launch window which opens at 7am EDT today, NASA will test the Orion capsule’s launch-abort system from its Cape Canaveral base in Florida. The system is designed to carry the capsule away from a malfunctioning rocket, to safety.

The test won’t last long. Orion’s abort motor is set to kick in when the capsule is about 31,000 feet above the ground, with it set to return to Earth just three minutes after lift-off, landing in the Atlantic Ocean. There won’t be anyone inside the capsule during the test, and you can watch it live here.

An important step: Today’s safety check is part of NASA’s Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon by 2024. It’s the last major milestone the four-seat spacecraft Orion needs to complete before its Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed flight around the moon scheduled to take place a year from now.