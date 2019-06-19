Artificial Intelligence

The first robot for scrubbing dishes will check each plate for dirt

It won’t be coming to your kitchen any time soon, though (sorry).

The news: A startup called Dishcraft has launched a new robotic dish-scrubber system. Yes, it’s different from a dishwasher! It’s a huge machine that can clean 100 or so plates per go, aimed at commercial kitchens.

How it works: It’s a little bit like a car wash, but for dishes. People stack bowls and plates into a cart and wheel that into the machine. The robot picks them up and cleans and rinses them. It then uses computer vision to inspect them for any leftover food. If one is still dirty, it gets put back through the system. Once the dishes are washed, the machine stacks them into racks. You can watch it in action here.

The appeal: Dish-washing is a dirty, repetitive job, and that’s partly why turnover for staff is so high. Breakage is common, too.

Some limitations: The machine will be extremely expensive and can only handle specially made crockery with magnetic bases, which is another obvious issue. It can’t clean glassware or silverware, either.

This story first appeared in our daily newsletter The Download. Sign up here to get your dose of the latest must-read news from the world of emerging tech.

Link
Author

Charlotte JeeI write The Download, the only newsletter in tech you need to read every day. Before joining MIT Technology Review I was editor of Techworld. Prior to that I was a reporter covering the intersection of politics, the public sector and technology. In my spare time I run a venture called Jeneo aimed at making tech events more inclusive. I regularly do public speaking and crop up on the BBC from time to time. Sign up for The Download here.

ImageDishcraft

Link
Author

Charlotte JeeI write The Download, the only newsletter in tech you need to read every day. Before joining MIT Technology Review I was editor of Techworld. Prior to that I was a reporter covering the intersection of politics, the public sector and technology. In my spare time I run a venture called Jeneo aimed at making tech events more inclusive. I regularly do public speaking and crop up on the BBC from time to time. Sign up for The Download here.

ImageDishcraft
More newsletters

Popular

Magazine

Welcome to climate change

A survivor’s guide to mitigation, adaptation, and suffering.

More issues

Our team

More about us

Events

EmTech Next -- Register Now
More events

Topics