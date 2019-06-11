Cyborg seals and floating robots have solved an Antarctic ice mystery

Robots, satellites, and seals fitted with head sensors have been used to work out why there’s a hole the size of South Carolina in Antarctica’s sea ice.

Some background: Back in 1976, researchers discovered that a huge hole occasionally appears in the floating ice that forms over Antarctica’s Weddell Sea every winter. Why the hole (known as a “polynya”) appears has been a mystery, up until now. The phenomenon seemed to disappear, but then reappeared in 2016 and 2017, giving researchers the chance to study it.

Data collection: A team from the University of Washington collected data from three sources: satellites, floating robots, and elephant seals with temperature probes glued to their heads (don’t worry, they don’t hurt and fall off naturally after a few months.) Because the seals frequently dive to extreme depths—and have been known to go as deep as 2km (6,500 feet)— it gave researchers access to areas in the ocean they had not been able to study before.

A discovery: Using this data, the team concluded that the recent polynyas were formed by a combination of intense storms, an underwater mountain, saltier water, and unusual ocean conditions. Their findings were published in a paper in Nature.

