The latest Prime Air drone delivers packages more efficiently and safely

Amazon has unveiled the latest prototype of its Prime Air package delivery drone.

Prime time: The new aircraft, unveiled at Amazon’s re:MARS conference in Las Vegas, is designed to be both more energy-efficient and safer (not a bad idea if you plan to fly onto a customer’s front porch). As a test-flight video shows, it can fly in two modes, landing and taking off vertically and then shifting its body in order to fly horizontally. Google is doing something similar with its own drone delivery project.

Product placement: Amazon is apparently betting that drone delivery will someday, well, take off, and that this will transform the way products reach people. The company says the final goal is to have “fully electric drones that can fly up to 15 miles and deliver packages under five pounds to customers in less than 30 minutes.” There’s no clue as to when that might happen though.

Air traffic control: Indeed, although drones are being tested as a way to deliver organs and blood to hard-to-reach locations, aerial package delivery seems a distant idea. It is unclear how such aircraft could be routed safely, or what they might do if something suddenly goes wrong. And it would be a big challenge for a drone to work out for itself where to land on an unfamiliar porch or front lawn.