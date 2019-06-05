Smart Cities

Ikea is going to sell robotic furniture to maximize space for city-dwellers

It can be primarily a bed, couch, desk, or wardrobe, depending on which setting you choose.

The idea: The large storage unit system slides across a room to transform it into different pieces of furniture, depending on which you need to use at that moment. It’s controlled by a touchpad and is designed to let people in cities make the most of the space in their apartments. At its full extent, it takes up 3 x 3.5 meters of space. It’s Ikea, so of course it has a fun name: Rognan (it’s a small village in Norway, if you’re interested.) It was developed through a partnership with Ori Living, a US robotic furniture startup.

Can I get one? Not yet. It’ll launch in Hong Kong and Japan (where inner-city apartments are famously bijou) in 2020. And Ikea is yet to tell us how much it will cost.

The big picture: Cities are booming. At least 1.5 million people move to a city somewhere in the world every single week, and living spaces are shrinking to pack them all in. Ikea’s betting on a rapidly growing market.

Link
Author

Charlotte JeeI write The Download, the only newsletter in tech you need to read every day. Before joining MIT Technology Review I was editor of Techworld. Prior to that I was a reporter covering the intersection of politics, the public sector and technology. In my spare time I run a venture called Jeneo aimed at making tech events more inclusive. I regularly do public speaking and crop up on the BBC from time to time. Sign up for The Download here.

ImageIkea

