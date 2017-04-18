Way More Than Bitcoin: Inside the Blockchain Revolution05 Stories

At the Business of Blockchain conference, speakers are exploring the future of money and transactions.

  1. How Blockchain Can Bring Financial Services to the Poor

    A project from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to use distributed ledger technology to help the two billion people worldwide who lack bank accounts.
    April 18, 2017

  2. Central Bankers Have Their Eyes on Blockchain

    A member of the Federal Reserve and a researcher say there are a lot of problems to solve before digital currency will ever disrupt the global financial system.
    April 18, 2017

  3. Blockchain’s Weak Spots Pose a Hidden Danger to Users

    An expert who is studying Bitcoin and blockchain technologies says those looking to commercialize them need to be aware of potentially dangerous technical issues.
    April 18, 2017

  4. Can Bitcoin Be the Foundation of a Fairer Financial System?

    According to one prominent economist, cryptocurrencies could make financial systems safer and more accessible to all.
    April 18, 2017

  5. The Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Shaking Up Much More Than Money

    Blockchains are being used to trace blood diamonds, verify health records, and secure supply chains.
    April 18, 2017