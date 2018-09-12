Ubiquitous connectivity: next generation technologies drive actionable insights08 Stories

What we do and how we do it are undergoing tremendous change right now, as we travel more deeply into the next technological revolution. Artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, the Internet of Things (IoT), these cutting-edge technologies and more are transforming our daily lives. But the transition to enabling pioneering capabilities and insights needs a robust network backbone, one with the speed and heft of the next-generation wireless network connectivity of 5G. The advent of 5G connectivity will enable better communication between, say, a smart city and an autonomous vehicle – the kind of communication and automation that will allow the car to know the best route based on current traffic data, for instance. We are in the early stages of this next technological revolution, but the development of 5G and its relationship to intelligent devices, will have an impact on all industries, in particular, to automotive, health care and IoT. Here are some ways that the advent of 5G is already transforming the way valuable data is collected and how it becomes action.

  1. A plan to advance AI by exploring the minds of children

    Cognitive science and neuroscience could inspire the next big innovations in artificial intelligence, says the head of an ambitious new MIT-led research project.
    September 12, 2018
    Photo of Josh Tenenbaum in front of a busy whiteboard

  2. A small team of student AI coders beats Google’s machine-learning code

    The success shows that advances in artificial intelligence aren’t the sole domain of elite programmers.
    August 10, 2018
    A gridded image collage of thousands of photographs

  3. What it felt like to visit the most tech-centric Olympics ever

    I tried out 5G wireless networks, AI translation robots, and self-driving buses in Pyeongchang.
    February 23, 2018

  4. How 5G connectivity and new technology could pave the way for self-driving cars

    C-V2X enables vehicles to communicate, which should reduce accidents and aid autonomous driving.
    August 16, 2018

  5. One way to get self-driving cars on the road faster: let insurers control them

    Data gathered by autonomous cars and shared with insurance companies could be used to keep the vehicles from taking undue risks.
    April 30, 2018

  6. The Case for Building Electric Roads

    The falling price of lithium-ion batteries may mean that electrified streets don’t make sense for private cars—but could be useful for public transit.
    May 18, 2017

  7. High-End, Cord-Free VR Headsets Are Nearing Reality

    The experience is much better when you’re not tethered to a computer.
    September 16, 2016

  8. These Toaster-Oven-Size Radios Will Help Bring 5G to Life

    Within a few years, 5G networks could turbocharge your smartphone. But can they pass the tests cooked up by engineers at an office park in New Jersey?
    March 10, 2017

About the Sponsor