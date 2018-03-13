Menu
Topics
Business Impact
Connectivity
Intelligent Machines
Rewriting Life
Sustainable Energy
10 Breakthrough Technologies
35 Innovators Under 35
50 Smartest Companies
Views
Views from the Marketplace
The Download
Magazine
Events
More
Video
Special Publications
MIT News magazine
Newsletters
Help/Support
Advertise with Us
Log in / Create and account
Subscribe
Log in
/
Create an account
Search
Click search or press enter
Top Stories of 2018
05 Stories
These are MIT Technology Review’s most-viewed stories of 2018
Sign up for The Download from MIT Technology Review
A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal”
Nectome will preserve your brain, but you have to be euthanized first.
March 13, 2018
Should a self-driving car kill the baby or the grandma? Depends on where you’re from.
The infamous “trolley problem” was put to millions of people in a global study, revealing how much ethics diverge across cultures.
October 24, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese scientists are creating CRISPR babies
A daring effort is under way to create the first children whose DNA has been tailored using gene editing.
November 25, 2018
Machine learning predicts World Cup winner
Researchers have predicted the outcome after simulating the entire soccer tournament 100,000 times.
June 12, 2018
The world’s most powerful supercomputer is tailor made for the AI era
The technology used to build America’s new Summit machine will also help us make the leap to exascale computing.
June 8, 2018