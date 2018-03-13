Top Stories of 201805 Stories

These are MIT Technology Review’s most-viewed stories of 2018

  1. A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal”

    Nectome will preserve your brain, but you have to be euthanized first.
    March 13, 2018

  2. Should a self-driving car kill the baby or the grandma? Depends on where you’re from.

    The infamous “trolley problem” was put to millions of people in a global study, revealing how much ethics diverge across cultures.
    October 24, 2018

  3. EXCLUSIVE: Chinese scientists are creating CRISPR babies

    A daring effort is under way to create the first children whose DNA has been tailored using gene editing.
    November 25, 2018

  4. Machine learning predicts World Cup winner

    Researchers have predicted the outcome after simulating the entire soccer tournament 100,000 times.
    June 12, 2018

  5. The world’s most powerful supercomputer is tailor made for the AI era

    The technology used to build America’s new Summit machine will also help us make the leap to exascale computing.
    June 8, 2018