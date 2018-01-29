Menu
The Ten Most Intriguing Stories of 2018
10 Stories
An anti-aging pill, the ability to see behind walls, and a plane with no moving parts. These are some of MIT Technology Review’s most thought-provoking stories from the past year.
Sponsored by The Download from MIT Technology Review
A new artificial synapse is faster and more efficient than ones in your brain
January 29, 2018
Finally, the drug that keeps you young
Anti-aging pioneer Judith Campisi explains how a recent breakthrough could ward off age-related disease.
October 23, 2018
An electric plane with no moving parts has made its first flight
The turbineless design uses electroaerodynamic propulsion to fly and could herald the arrival of quieter, lower-emission aircraft.
November 21, 2018
DNA-based molecular computing will pave the way for programmable pills
Molecular circuitry offers a better way to measure, and potentially harness, cellular signaling mechanisms.
October 17, 2018
The first “social network” of brains lets three people transmit thoughts to each other’s heads
BrainNet allows collaborative problem-solving using direct brain-to-brain communication.
September 29, 2018
Using Wi-Fi to “see” behind closed doors is easier than anyone thought
With nothing but a smartphone and some clever computation, researchers can exploit ambient signals to track individuals in their own homes.
November 2, 2018
The man turning China into a quantum superpower
Jian-Wei Pan, China’s “father of quantum”, is masterminding its drive for global leadership in technologies that could change entire industries.
December 19, 2018
How to mod a smartphone camera so it shoots a million frames per second
Researchers have developed an image-processing trick that allows any electronic camera to take ultra-high-speed images–but only in black and white.
November 15, 2018
Edible electronics tattooed on your food could help track your health
The development of organic circuits that can be transferred onto food and pills paves the way for a new era of biomonitoring.
February 6, 2018
These boots were made for generating power
Embedded in a boot heel, a microfluidic device based on a 19th-century invention harvests energy from human footsteps.
March 14, 2018