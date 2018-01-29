The Ten Most Intriguing Stories of 201810 Stories

An anti-aging pill, the ability to see behind walls, and a plane with no moving parts. These are some of MIT Technology Review’s most thought-provoking stories from the past year.

Sponsored by The Download from MIT Technology Review

  1. A new artificial synapse is faster and more efficient than ones in your brain
    January 29, 2018
    An artistic representation of a synapse

  2. Finally, the drug that keeps you young

    Anti-aging pioneer Judith Campisi explains how a recent breakthrough could ward off age-related disease.
    October 23, 2018
    Portrait of Judith Campisi

  3. An electric plane with no moving parts has made its first flight

    The turbineless design uses electroaerodynamic propulsion to fly and could herald the arrival of quieter, lower-emission aircraft.
    November 21, 2018

  4. DNA-based molecular computing will pave the way for programmable pills

    Molecular circuitry offers a better way to measure, and potentially harness, cellular signaling mechanisms.
    October 17, 2018
    Image of pills

  5. The first “social network” of brains lets three people transmit thoughts to each other’s heads

    BrainNet allows collaborative problem-solving using direct brain-to-brain communication.
    September 29, 2018

  6. Using Wi-Fi to “see” behind closed doors is easier than anyone thought

    With nothing but a smartphone and some clever computation, researchers can exploit ambient signals to track individuals in their own homes.
    November 2, 2018

  7. The man turning China into a quantum superpower

    Jian-Wei Pan, China’s “father of quantum”, is masterminding its drive for global leadership in technologies that could change entire industries.
    December 19, 2018
    Photograph of Jian-Wei Pan, standing in front of a receiver used in the transmission of ultra-­secure signals from the Micius satellite, has helped lead China’s quantum efforts. The picture of the receiver on the previous page shows a spotting laser used to help the satellite connect to the ground station.

  8. How to mod a smartphone camera so it shoots a million frames per second

    Researchers have developed an image-processing trick that allows any electronic camera to take ultra-high-speed images–but only in black and white.
    November 15, 2018

  9. Edible electronics tattooed on your food could help track your health

    The development of organic circuits that can be transferred onto food and pills paves the way for a new era of biomonitoring.
    February 6, 2018

  10. These boots were made for generating power

    Embedded in a boot heel, a microfluidic device based on a 19th-century invention harvests energy from human footsteps.
    March 14, 2018