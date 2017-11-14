The Business of IoT04 Stories

The Internet of Things is helping businesses dive deeper into customer relationships, expand operational excellence, and create competitive advantage in their industries.

  1. Watson Data Platform

    The Future of Data Management
    November 14, 2017

  2. How to Get One Trillion Devices Online

    Chris Doran of ARM—the company that designed the chip in your smartphone—explains why security is the biggest obstacle for the Internet of things.
    September 20, 2017

  3. Smartphones Are Weapons of Mass Manipulation, and This Guy Is Declaring War on Them

    Tristan Harris thinks big tech is taking advantage of us all. Can its power be used for good?
    October 19, 2017

  4. How a Wireless Sensor System in the Busiest City Intersections Can Save Lives

    Verizon has devised a system of cameras, sensors, and algorithms that can track the number of times cars fail to yield to bicyclists and pedestrians at a particular intersection.
    June 2, 2017