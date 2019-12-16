The Big Story06 Stories

The Big Story is a home for MIT Technology Review’s most important, ambitious reporting—stories that take a deep look at the technologies that are coming next and what they will mean for us and the world we live in.

  1. Meet the scientists trying to understand the world’s worst wildfires

    It won’t be easy to update the 47-year-old standard for predicting what fires will do—but it will save lives.
    December 16, 2019

  2. Video game addiction is now being recognized—what happens next?

    Finding help can be a struggle for gamers who feel their playing has gotten out of control.
    November 25, 2019

  3. China’s CRISPR babies: Read exclusive excerpts from the unseen original research

    He Jiankui’s manuscript shows how he ignored ethical and scientific norms in creating the gene-edited twins Lulu and Nana.
    December 3, 2019
  4. Ghost ships, crop circles, and soft gold: A GPS mystery in Shanghai

    A sophisticated new electronic warfare system is being used at the world’s busiest port. But is it sand thieves or the Chinese state behind it?
    November 15, 2019

  5. How the world’s biggest gun helped solve a long-standing space mystery

    A fog of micro-debris poses major risks to satellites and spaceships—and this test suggests there is a lot more of it than anyone had thought
    November 11, 2019
  6. Meet the pigs that could solve the human organ transplant crisis

    On a farm in Bavaria, German researchers are using gene editing to create pigs that could provide organs to save thousands of lives.
    November 1, 2019
