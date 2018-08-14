SEP/OCT 2018 MAG STORY collection08 Stories

  1. How social media took us from Tahrir Square to Donald Trump

    To understand how digital technologies went from instruments for spreading democracy to weapons for attacking it, you have to look beyond the technologies themselves.
    August 14, 2018
    Photo of protester waving Egypt's flag.

  2. Fake America great again

    Inside the race to catch the worryingly real fakes that can be made using artificial intelligence.
    August 17, 2018

  3. Hackers are out to jeopardize your vote

    Cyberattacks on the 2016 US election caused states to bolster the defenses of their voting systems. It hasn’t been enough, says the University of Michigan’s Alex Halderman.
    August 15, 2018

  4. Tim Hwang’s FiscalNote is revolutionizing Washington lobbying with big data

    FiscalNote takes the intuition out of politics. Does it take the democracy out, too?
    August 13, 2018

  5. The “neuropolitics” consultants who hack voters’ brains

    These experts say they can divine political preferences you can’t express from signals you don’t know you’re producing.
    August 16, 2018

  6. Who needs democracy when you have data?

    Here’s how China rules using data, AI, and internet surveillance.
    August 20, 2018
    Photo of two surveillance cameras next to a portrait of Mao Zedong.

  7. Four big targets in the cyber battle over the US ballot box

    Here’s where hackers could strike the 2018 midterm elections.
    August 15, 2018

  8. Noon in the antilibrary

    Science fiction: What happens when fake news is everywhere?
    August 18, 2018