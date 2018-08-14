Menu
Topics
Business Impact
Connectivity
Intelligent Machines
Rewriting Life
Sustainable Energy
10 Breakthrough Technologies
35 Innovators Under 35
50 Smartest Companies
Views
Views from the Marketplace
On-Device AI, Sponsored by Qualcomm
The Download
Magazine
Events
More
Video
Special Publications
MIT News Magazine
Newsletters
Help/Support
Advertise with Us
Log in / Create and account
Subscribe
Log in
/
Create an account
Search
Click search or press enter
SEP/OCT 2018 MAG STORY collection
08 Stories
TK
How social media took us from Tahrir Square to Donald Trump
To understand how digital technologies went from instruments for spreading democracy to weapons for attacking it, you have to look beyond the technologies themselves.
August 14, 2018
Fake America great again
Inside the race to catch the worryingly real fakes that can be made using artificial intelligence.
August 17, 2018
Hackers are out to jeopardize your vote
Cyberattacks on the 2016 US election caused states to bolster the defenses of their voting systems. It hasn’t been enough, says the University of Michigan’s Alex Halderman.
August 15, 2018
Tim Hwang’s FiscalNote is revolutionizing Washington lobbying with big data
FiscalNote takes the intuition out of politics. Does it take the democracy out, too?
August 13, 2018
The “neuropolitics” consultants who hack voters’ brains
These experts say they can divine political preferences you can’t express from signals you don’t know you’re producing.
August 16, 2018
Who needs democracy when you have data?
Here’s how China rules using data, AI, and internet surveillance.
August 20, 2018
Four big targets in the cyber battle over the US ballot box
Here’s where hackers could strike the 2018 midterm elections.
August 15, 2018
Noon in the antilibrary
Science fiction: What happens when fake news is everywhere?
August 18, 2018