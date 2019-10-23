Menu
MIT addresses the Epstein situation
06 Stories
President Reif’s full address to the faculty, a summary of the Epstein story, and Technology Review’s coverage
What President Reif said to the MIT faculty
Full text of the President’s address at the September MIT faculty meeting
October 23, 2019
A tumultuous month at MIT
Disclosures about gifts involving Jeffrey Epstein led to the resignation of Media Lab director Joi Ito, questions about MIT’s commitment to “meaningful inclusion,” and examination of fund-raising and collaboration practices.
October 23, 2019
Joi Ito, director of MIT Media Lab, resigns over ties to Jeffrey Epstein
New reports allege that Ito actively solicited funding from Epstein and systematically tried to cover up the connection.
September 7, 2019
MIT’s “disqualified” donors aren’t necessarily banned from donating, says Media Lab whistleblower
Signe Swenson, who leaked details about the lab’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, explains how its funding works.
September 12, 2019
MIT Media Lab founder: Taking Jeffrey Epstein’s money was justified
At an internal meeting, Nicholas Negroponte shocked some people with his comments on funding from the alleged sex trafficker.
September 5, 2019
Seven dilemmas the Jeffrey Epstein funding scandal creates for universities
It’s time for a broad reckoning on the ethics of funding, but creating good policies won’t be easy.
September 18, 2019