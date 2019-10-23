MIT addresses the Epstein situation06 Stories

President Reif’s full address to the faculty, a summary of the Epstein story, and Technology Review’s coverage

  1. What President Reif said to the MIT faculty

    Full text of the President’s address at the September MIT faculty meeting
    October 23, 2019

  2. A tumultuous month at MIT

    Disclosures about gifts involving Jeffrey Epstein led to the resignation of Media Lab director Joi Ito, questions about MIT’s commitment to “meaningful inclusion,” and examination of fund-raising and collaboration practices.
    October 23, 2019

  3. Joi Ito, director of MIT Media Lab, resigns over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    New reports allege that Ito actively solicited funding from Epstein and systematically tried to cover up the connection.
    September 7, 2019

  4. MIT’s “disqualified” donors aren’t necessarily banned from donating, says Media Lab whistleblower

    Signe Swenson, who leaked details about the lab’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, explains how its funding works.
    September 12, 2019
    MIT Media Lab

  5. MIT Media Lab founder: Taking Jeffrey Epstein’s money was justified

    At an internal meeting, Nicholas Negroponte shocked some people with his comments on funding from the alleged sex trafficker.
    September 5, 2019
    Nicholas Negroponte

  6. Seven dilemmas the Jeffrey Epstein funding scandal creates for universities

    It’s time for a broad reckoning on the ethics of funding, but creating good policies won’t be easy.
    September 18, 2019
    MIT Media Lab