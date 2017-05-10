July/August 2017 Must Reads05 Stories

Welcome to technologyreview.com. We’re glad you’re here. Be sure to read these stories available exclusively on the site.

  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic

    Even intelligent cruise control systems could be used to clear up congestion.
    May 10, 2017

  2. MIT’s Nuclear Lab has an Unusual Plan to Jump-Start Advanced-Reactor Research

    Scientists want to test plans for a transportable molten-salt reactor by piggybacking on their existing nuclear facility.
    March 27, 2017

  3. Engineering the Perfect Astronaut

    Some scientists are thinking about what human space travelers will look like in the future. They might be extra-small and radiation-proof.
    April 15, 2017

  4. Apple-Picking Robot Prepares to Compete for Farm Jobs

    Orchard owners say they need automation because seasonal farm labor is getting harder to come by.
    May 3, 2017

  5. With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.

    Why the billionaire is wrong that telepathy technology will be available in a few short years.
    April 22, 2017