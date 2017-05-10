Menu
July/August 2017 Must Reads
05 Stories
Welcome to technologyreview.com. We’re glad you’re here. Be sure to read these stories available exclusively on the site.
Welcome
A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
Even intelligent cruise control systems could be used to clear up congestion.
May 10, 2017
MIT’s Nuclear Lab has an Unusual Plan to Jump-Start Advanced-Reactor Research
Scientists want to test plans for a transportable molten-salt reactor by piggybacking on their existing nuclear facility.
March 27, 2017
Engineering the Perfect Astronaut
Some scientists are thinking about what human space travelers will look like in the future. They might be extra-small and radiation-proof.
April 15, 2017
Apple-Picking Robot Prepares to Compete for Farm Jobs
Orchard owners say they need automation because seasonal farm labor is getting harder to come by.
May 3, 2017
With Neuralink, Elon Musk Promises Human-to-Human Telepathy. Don’t Believe It.
Why the billionaire is wrong that telepathy technology will be available in a few short years.
April 22, 2017