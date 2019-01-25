Menu
EmTech Digital 2019 Recommended Reading
12 Stories
Our AI coverage will help you come prepared to this year’s conference.
We analyzed 16,625 papers to figure out where AI is headed next
Our study of 25 years of artificial-intelligence research suggests the era of deep learning may come to an end.
January 25, 2019
An AI that writes convincing prose risks mass-producing fake news
Fed with billions of words, this algorithm creates convincing articles and shows how AI could be used to fool people on a mass scale.
February 14, 2019
Never mind killer robots—here are six real AI dangers to watch out for in 2019
Last year a string of controversies revealed a darker (and dumber) side to artificial intelligence.
January 7, 2019
These incredibly realistic fake faces show how algorithms can now mess with us
A new approach to AI fakery can generate incredibly realistic faces, with whatever characteristics you’d like.
December 14, 2018
Should a self-driving car kill the baby or the grandma? Depends on where you’re from.
The infamous “trolley problem” was put to millions of people in a global study, revealing how much ethics diverge across cultures.
October 24, 2018
DeepMind is asking how AI helped turn the internet into an echo chamber
Researchers found that the more accurately a recommendation engine pegs your interests, the faster it traps you in an information bubble.
March 7, 2019
Don’t be AI-vil: Google says its algorithms will do no harm
Google has created a set of principles for its artificial-intelligence researchers to live by—and they prohibit weapons technology.
June 7, 2018
Police across the US are training crime-predicting AIs on falsified data
A new report shows how supposedly objective systems can perpetuate corrupt policing practices.
February 13, 2019
Fake America great again
Inside the race to catch the worryingly real fakes that can be made using artificial intelligence.
August 17, 2018
AI is reinventing the way we invent
The biggest impact of artificial intelligence will be to help humans make discoveries we couldn’t make on our own.
February 15, 2019
Nine charts that really bring home just how fast AI is growing
Artificial intelligence is booming in Europe, China, and the US, but it’s still a very male industry.
December 12, 2018
AI’s Language Problem
Machines that truly understand language would be incredibly useful. But we don’t know how to build them.
August 9, 2016