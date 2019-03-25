Menu
EmTech Digital 2019 Coverage
07 Stories
Everything you need to know from EmTech Digital 2019, where the sharpest minds in the technology, management, startup, engineering, and academic communities converge.
Sponsored by
Tech companies must anticipate the looming risks as AI gets creative
Governments will need to enact stricter regulations as well, says one Microsoft AI expert.
March 25, 2019
AI researchers must confront “missed opportunities” to achieve social good
Deeper collaboration with social sciences and underserved communities is required to make sure that AI tools don’t cause more problems than they solve.
March 25, 2019
Deepfakes are solvable—but don’t forget that “shallowfakes” are already pervasive
Malicious synthetic videos are not yet mainstream, which gives tech companies a chance to prevent future misinformation. But it won’t fix our current flood of fake news.
March 25, 2019
Robots won’t make it into our houses until they get common sense
AI’s big advances have so far relied on algorithms that train on huge piles of data. If robots are going to work in the real world, that will have to change.
March 25, 2019
How malevolent machine learning could derail AI
AI security expert Dawn Song warns that “adversarial machine learning” could be used to reverse-engineer systems—including those used in defense.
March 25, 2019
How machine learning is accelerating last-mile, and last-meter, delivery
Wise Systems’ routing software helped one company cut late deliveries by 85%.
March 25, 2019
Your next car could have a built-in road-rage detector
Affectiva, a startup focused on detecting emotion, is testing its technology in vehicles.
March 25, 2019