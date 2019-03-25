EmTech Digital 2019 Coverage07 Stories

Everything you need to know from EmTech Digital 2019, where the sharpest minds in the technology, management, startup, engineering, and academic communities converge.

  1. Tech companies must anticipate the looming risks as AI gets creative

    Governments will need to enact stricter regulations as well, says one Microsoft AI expert.
    March 25, 2019

  2. AI researchers must confront “missed opportunities” to achieve social good

    Deeper collaboration with social sciences and underserved communities is required to make sure that AI tools don’t cause more problems than they solve.
    March 25, 2019

  3. Deepfakes are solvable—but don’t forget that “shallowfakes” are already pervasive

    Malicious synthetic videos are not yet mainstream, which gives tech companies a chance to prevent future misinformation. But it won’t fix our current flood of fake news.
    March 25, 2019

  4. Robots won’t make it into our houses until they get common sense

    AI’s big advances have so far relied on algorithms that train on huge piles of data. If robots are going to work in the real world, that will have to change.
    March 25, 2019

  5. How malevolent machine learning could derail AI

    AI security expert Dawn Song warns that “adversarial machine learning” could be used to reverse-engineer systems—including those used in defense.
    March 25, 2019

  6. How machine learning is accelerating last-mile, and last-meter, delivery

    Wise Systems’ routing software helped one company cut late deliveries by 85%.
    March 25, 2019

  7. Your next car could have a built-in road-rage detector

    Affectiva, a startup focused on detecting emotion, is testing its technology in vehicles.
    March 25, 2019