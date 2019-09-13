Menu
Cloud: The foundation of modern computing
07 Stories
Above all, cloud enables business agility, which sets the stage for digital transformation.
Sponsored by
Build a Modern Application with Purpose-Built AWS Databases
Your customers have specific performance and business requirements. “Purpose-built” databases give them the tools they need.
September 13, 2019
The Cloud Imperative
Treating computing as a utility, like electricity, is an old idea. But now it makes financial sense—a historic shift that is reshaping the IT industry.
October 3, 2011
Managing production workloads on hosted databases
Resolve storage issues and increase availability and throughput with AWS database storage management.
September 13, 2019
Resource guide for Amazon Aurora users
A best-practices guide for setting up, managing, and configuring client programs. Ideal for database administrators and developers.
September 13, 2019
How to run Oracle Database in the AWS Cloud
Platform considerations relating to security, storage, management, and monitoring will help you get the most out of your deployment.
September 13, 2019
Cloud Computing Defined
A primer on key terms in
Business Impact
this month.
October 3, 2011
Who Coined 'Cloud Computing'?
Now that every technology company in America seems to be selling cloud computing, we decided to find out where it all began.
October 31, 2011