Cloud: The foundation of modern computing07 Stories

Above all, cloud enables business agility, which sets the stage for digital transformation.

  1. Build a Modern Application with Purpose-Built AWS Databases

    Your customers have specific performance and business requirements. “Purpose-built” databases give them the tools they need.
    September 13, 2019

  2. The Cloud Imperative

    Treating computing as a utility, like electricity, is an old idea. But now it makes financial sense—a historic shift that is reshaping the IT industry.
    October 3, 2011

  3. Managing production workloads on hosted databases

    Resolve storage issues and increase availability and throughput with AWS database storage management.
    September 13, 2019

  4. Resource guide for Amazon Aurora users

    A best-practices guide for setting up, managing, and configuring client programs. Ideal for database administrators and developers.
    September 13, 2019

  5. How to run Oracle Database in the AWS Cloud

    Platform considerations relating to security, storage, management, and monitoring will help you get the most out of your deployment.
    September 13, 2019

  6. Cloud Computing Defined

    A primer on key terms in Business Impact this month.
    October 3, 2011

  7. Who Coined 'Cloud Computing'?

    Now that every technology company in America seems to be selling cloud computing, we decided to find out where it all began.
    October 31, 2011