Announcing MIT Technology Review’s new monogram

We’re happy to give you a sneak peek at the latest addition to the MIT Technology Review visual identity: a new take on the monogram we unveiled three years ago. This one preserves the best of the original design, a stylized capital T that also slyly evokes a lowercase r, and expands the possibilities for its use on screens, in print, and in motion graphics. Keep an eye out for it in the coming weeks -- and in the meantime, watch this video to see what it can do.