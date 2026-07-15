As LLMs become more complex and get used in a wider variety of tasks—especially in the form of agents, which can interact with computer files, websites, and third-party code as well as other agents—it’s hard for teams of people by themselves to keep up with all the types of attacks that might take place. “The risk surface grows and the blast radius also grows,” says Nikhil Kandpal, a research scientist at OpenAI who co-created GPT-Red.

OpenAI built GPT-Red to future-proof its safety testing process. “As more capable models become available, we will have already designed the system that can discover new modes of attack,” says Dylan Hunn, a research scientist at the company and fellow co-creator of GPT-Red. The researchers say it has already come up with new types of attack that had not been seen before.

OpenAI focused most of its efforts on a type of attack known as a prompt injection, where a hacker slips an LLM instructions to make it do things its developers or users do not want it to, such as copy confidential information, sabotage a company’s code base, or generate embarrassing or harmful output. In theory, such instructions can be hidden in any text that the LLM might encounter—in code or on a website, for example.

Training dojo

To build GPT-Red, OpenAI’s researchers took an LLM that had not been trained as a hacker and set it up in what’s known as a self-play loop with several other models. Its goal was to try to attack the other models; their goal was to try to defend themselves. Over many rounds of play, GPT-Red became better and better at attacking other LLMs, and those LLMs became better and better at fending off the attacks.