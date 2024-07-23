The Download: AI’s self-regulation promises, and predicting the weather

One year ago, seven leading AI companies—Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI—committed with the White House to a set voluntary commitments on how to develop AI in a safe and trustworthy way.

The eight commitments included promises to do things like improve the testing and transparency around AI systems, and share information on potential harms and risks.

On the first anniversary of the voluntary commitments, MIT Technology Review asked the AI companies that signed the commitments for details on their work so far. Their replies show that the tech sector has made some welcome progress—with some pretty big caveats. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

To read more about how the US is approaching AI regulation, check out the latest edition of The Algorithm, our weekly newsletter untangling the complicated world of AI. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Monday.

Google’s new weather prediction system combines AI with traditional physics

What’s new: Researchers from Google have built a new weather prediction model that combines machine learning with more conventional techniques, potentially yielding accurate forecasts at a fraction of the current cost.