AI companies promised to self-regulate one year ago. What’s changed?

On the first anniversary of the voluntary commitments, MIT Technology Review asked the AI companies that signed the commitments for details on their work so far. Their replies show that the tech sector has made some welcome progress, with big caveats.

The voluntary commitments came at a time when generative AI mania was perhaps at its frothiest, with companies racing to launch their own models and make them bigger and better than their competitors’. At the same time, we started to see developments such as fights over copyright and deepfakes. A vocal lobby of influential tech players, such as Geoffrey Hinton, had also raised concerns that AI could pose an existential risk to humanity. Suddenly, everyone was talking about the urgent need to make AI safe, and regulators everywhere were under pressure to do something about it.

Until very recently, AI development has been a Wild West. Traditionally, the US has been loath to regulate its tech giants, instead relying on them to regulate themselves. The voluntary commitments are a good example of that: they were some of the first prescriptive rules for the AI sector in the US, but they remain voluntary and unenforceable. The White House has since issued an executive order, which expands on the commitments and also applies to other tech companies and government departments.

“One year on, we see some good practices towards their own products, but [they’re] nowhere near where we need them to be in terms of good governance or protection of rights at large,” says Merve Hickok, the president and research director of the Center for AI and Digital Policy, who reviewed the companies’ replies as requested by MIT Technology Review. Many of these companies continue to push unsubstantiated claims about their products, such as saying that they can supersede human intelligence and capabilities, adds Hickok.

One trend that emerged from the tech companies’ answers is that companies are doing more to pursue technical fixes such as red-teaming (in which humans probe AI models for flaws) and watermarks for AI-generated content.

But it’s not clear what the commitments have changed and whether the companies would have implemented these measures anyway, says Rishi Bommasani, the society lead at the Stanford Center for Research on Foundation Models, who also reviewed the responses for MIT Technology Review.

One year is a long time in AI. Since the voluntary commitments were signed, Inflection AI founder Mustafa Suleyman has left the company and joined Microsoft to lead the company’s AI efforts. Inflection declined to comment.

“We’re grateful for the progress leading companies have made toward fulfilling their voluntary commitments in addition to what is required by the executive order,” says Robyn Patterson, a spokesperson for the White House. But, Patterson adds, the president continues to call on Congress to pass bipartisan legislation on AI.