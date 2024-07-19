The Download: Windows’ CrowdStrike outage, and wildfire-tracking balloons
Plus: the US is fighting back against satellite signals
A widespread Windows outage is affecting airlines, banks, and TV broadcasters
What’s happening? Windows PCs have crashed around the world, bringing airlines, major banks, TV broadcasters, healthcare providers and other businesses to a standstill. Airlines including United Airlines, Delta, and American Airlines have been forced to ground and delay flights, stranding passengers in airports, while UK broadcaster Sky News was temporarily pulled off air.
Banking customers in Europe, Australia and India have been unable to access their online accounts, and traders have been unable to operate as normal.
What caused it? The issue originates from a faulty update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, which has knocked affected servers and PCs offline and caused Windows workstations to display ‘blue screens of death’ when users attempt to boot them. Mac and Linux hosts are not affected.
When will it be fixed?
George Kurtz, CEO of Crowdstrike, said that the company was actively working with customers impacted by the defect, found in a single content update for Windows hosts.
“This is not a security incident or cyberattack,” he said in a statement on X. “The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.”
However, that doesn’t appear to help computers that are already affected, meaning that companies’ IT teams may have to follow a manual workaround that CrowdStrike sent to its customers earlier this morning, Reuters reports.
—Rhiannon Williams
Balloons will surf wind currents to track wildfires
This August, strange balloons will drift high above Colorado. These airy aircraft will be equipped with sensors that can measure heat on the ground, pinpointing new wildfire outbreaks from above.
The company behind the balloons, called Urban Sky, also plans to use them to understand conditions on the ground before fires start. The hope is that this new high-altitude tool might allow us to better manage—or at least understand—these worsening wildfires better. Read the full story.
—Sarah Scoles
Why we need safeguards against genetic discrimination
Tens of millions of people have shipped their DNA off to companies offering to reveal clues about their customers’ health or ancestry, or had genetic tests as part of their clinical care.
It isn’t always clear how secure this data is, or who might end up getting their hands on it—and how that information might affect people’s lives. Scientists, ethicists and legal scholars aren’t clear on the matter either. They are still getting to grips with what genetic discrimination entails—and how we can defend against it. Read the full story.
—Jessica Hamzelou
This story is from The Checkup, our weekly health and biotech newsletter.
1 The US has created satellite-jamming devices to combat Russia and China
Its Space Force has developed 24 ground-based jammers to deploy. (Bloomberg $)
2 OpenAI is considering making a new AI chip
Which is unlikely to please its biggest chip supplier, Nvidia. (The Information $)
+ Demand for AI chips is still outstripping supply, according to TSMC. (The Register)
+ What’s next in chips. (MIT Technology Review)
3 You have the right to opt out of airport facial recognition
The next time you’re traveling, remember you don’t have to consent. (Vox)
+ The movement to limit face recognition tech might finally get a win. (MIT Technology Review)
4 We’re running out of data to train AI models
We’re staring down the barrel of a ‘crisis in content.’ (NYT $)
+ We’ve been aware of the problem for years. (MIT Technology Review)
5 Meta is betting big on smart glasses
It’s considering a stake in the luxury sunglasses firm EssilorLuxottica. (FT $)
6 Scientists have uncovered a surprising source of nitrogen
Microbes at sea work together to produce the vital nutrient. (Quanta Magazine)
7 Jailbreaking AI models could be legalized
It’s something the US government is weighing up to make models safer. (404 Media)
8 Small drugmakers are snapping up biotech companies
Normally, it’s only big pharma that can afford to wade in. (WSJ $)
9 You should check your Venmo privacy settings
The payment platform can reveal a surprising amount of data. (WP $)
+ J.D Vance’s public Venmo transactions are pretty revealing, for example. (Wired $)
10 This robot dog is a natural at cleaning up beaches
Thanks to its foot-mounted vacuums. (IEEE Spectrum)
“A few hours' disruption is unhelpful but not a catastrophe. Prolonged disruption is another matter.”
—Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst, tells Reuters why the severity of the Windows Crowdstrike computer outage boils down to how long it lasts.
Running Tide is facing scientist departures and growing concerns over seaweed sinking for carbon removal
June 2022
Running Tide, an aquaculture company based in Portland, Maine, hopes to set tens of thousands of tiny floating kelp farms adrift in the North Atlantic. The idea is that the fast-growing macroalgae will eventually sink to the ocean floor, storing away thousands of tons of carbon dioxide in the process.
The company has raised millions in venture funding and gained widespread media attention. But it struggled to grow kelp along rope lines in the open ocean during initial attempts last year and has lost a string of scientists in recent months, sources with knowledge of the matter tell MIT Technology Review. What happens next? Read the full story.
—James Temple
