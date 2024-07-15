The Download: how AI affects creativity, and CRISPR babies

Generative AI models have made it simpler and quicker to produce everything from text passages and images to video clips and audio tracks. But while AI’s output can certainly seem creative, do these models actually boost human creativity?

That’s what two researchers set out to explore by studying how people used OpenAI’s large language model GPT-4 to write short stories.

The model was helpful—but only to an extent. They found that while AI improved the output of less creative writers, it made little difference to the quality of the stories produced by writers who were already creative. Read the full story.

—Rhiannon Williams

CRISPR Babies: Six years later

Gene-editing can correct or improve the DNA of human embryos, essentially opening the door to ‘technological evolution’ of our species. But in 2018, a premature attempt to use gene-editing led to a prison term for the researcher involved.



Join our editor in chief Mat Honan and senior editor for biomedicine Antonio Regalado in a conversation to revisit China’s CRISPR babies and the future of editing in IVF clinics, in our subscriber-only Roundtables event. You can register here to join us on Thursday July 25 at 12.30pm ET.