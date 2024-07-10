The Chinese government is going all-in on autonomous vehicles

The government is finally allowing Tesla to bring its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature to China. New government permits let companies test driverless cars on the road and allow cities to build smart road infrastructure that will tell these cars where to go. In short, there are a lot of changes taking place. And they all point in the same direction: There’s an immense appetite to make autonomous cars a reality soon. And the Chinese government, on both the central and local levels, has been a major force pushing for it.

So what’s happened lately?

First of all, Tesla got the approval for its FSD feature (rather misleadingly named, since it still has lots of restrictions) after it entered into a deal with the Chinese AI company Baidu to map the country.

As I reported last summer, in the absence of Tesla FSD, Chinese EV makers were already starting to offer their own driver-assistance programs to help the cars navigate in cities, but they still often look to Tesla for assurance on what technology or strategy to use. The official entry of FSD, which is reportedly set to be rolled out in China sometime later this year, will surely bring another round of competition to the country’s auto market.

Then, the government also handed out the permits that allow companies to test and experiment with driverless cars. On June 4, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued nine permits for testing a more advanced version of autonomous driving technologies on the road.

The companies that got the permits include prominent EV makers like BYD and NIO, but they also had to collaborate with companies that sell services like ride-hailing, freight trucks, or public buses to test the technology. The idea seems to be to test autonomous vehicles in realistic use cases to see how the technology performs.