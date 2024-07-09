The Download: planning a honeymoon with AI, and deepfakes in 2024

—Melissa Heikkilä

I’m getting married later this summer and am feverishly planning a honeymoon together with my fiancé. It has been at times overwhelming trying to research and decide between what seem like millions of options while juggling busy work schedules and wedding planning.

So I decided to take inspiration from a piece we just published about how to use AI to plan your vacation and tried using the same tools to design my honeymoon itinerary.

The results were pretty good, and they aligned with the research I had already done into where to go and what to do in the Philippines. But when I asked about places I did know more about, such as Tokyo, I wasn’t that impressed. Read the full story.

