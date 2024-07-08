The Download: vacation planning with AI, and smaller models

2 Scrappy weapons startups are changing the face of war in Ukraine

They’re leaving the more established players in the dust. (FT $)

+ Inside the messy ethics of making war with machines. (MIT Technology Review)

3 How to scam a scammer

AI bots are the first line of defense against crooks on the phone. (The Guardian)

+ Crypto hacking thefts are on the rise. (Reuters)

+ Watch out for card skimmers, too. (Insider $)

4 Saudi Arabia is using esports to launder its reputation

It’s been accused of attempting to sportswash its human rights record. (CNN)

5 Here’s what would happen if Russia detonated a nuclear bomb in space

It would cause indiscriminate damage all over the world. (WP $)

+ How to fight a war in space (and get away with it) (MIT Technology Review)

6 Ferrari is working on its first fully electric vehicle

Though other luxury automakers have struggled to make the switch. (NYT $)

+ Why the world’s biggest EV maker is getting into shipping. (MIT Technology Review)

7 How an Australian couple persuaded regulators to greenlight MDMA therapy

Despite lacking a medical or scientific background. (Bloomberg $)

+ A person may have died after eating microdosing candies. (Ars Technica)

+ US FDA advisors just said no to the use of MDMA as a therapy. (MIT Technology Review)

8 Google’s repairs policy is busted

Good luck trying to get that Pixelbook Go working again. (Wired $)

9 This pill can help to treat alcoholism

But doctors appear reluctant to prescribe it. (Slate $)