The Download: fish-safe hydropower, and fixing space debris

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Apple is planning to bring AI features to the Vision Pro

It must be hoping that this could boost sales of the device, which have been disappointing so far. (Bloomberg $)

+ The Vision Pro is now on sale outside the US. (Ars Technica)



2 Detroit is changing how its police use facial recognition

It’s making the rules much stricter, after bad matches led to three wrongful arrests. (NYT $)

+ The movement to limit face recognition tech might finally get a win. (MIT Technology Review)



3 What is AI search good for?

Given the errors, it’s best to think of its answers as a starting point rather than the final word. (Vox)

+ Here’s why chatbots make things up—and why it’s such a deep-rooted problem. (MIT Technology Review)

+ OpenAI has built an AI tool that it says can spot hallucinations. (IEEE Spectrum)

4 Amazon plans to spend over $100 billion on data centers over the next decade

And yep, you guessed it: it’s all about meeting demand for AI tools. (WSJ $)

+ Amazon is copying Shein and Temu’s playbook, prioritizing cheapness over speed. (The Atlantic $)



5 Brazil’s Pantanal fire season is already breaking records

And it isn’t even meant to have started yet. (ABC)

+ How NASA is using AI and drones to tackle wildfires. (CNET)

+ Meet the scientists trying to understand the world’s worst wildfires. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Combined covid-flu vaccines are coming

Moderna has just completed successful phase III trials for the drug. (Nature)

+ The next generation of mRNA vaccines is on its way. (MIT Technology Review)



7 These parents are campaigning for a phone-free childhood

They’re trying to do the right thing—but the odds are painfully stacked against them. (The Guardian)

+ New York City plans to ban phones from schools. (NPR)



8 There’s a big problem with electric vehicles: buggy software

When you add more complexity, you add more points of failure. (The Verge)

+ How did China come to dominate the world of electric cars? (MIT Technology Review)



9 Hot AI Jesus is all over Facebook

And he appears to be astonishingly popular engagement bait. (The Atlantic $)



10 Tennis hopes to use video games to win over new fans

After all, it’s worked well as a strategy for soccer. (FT $)

Quote of the day