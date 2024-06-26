The Download: Introducing the Play issue

To understand why, you need to consider the potential for conflict between China and Taiwan, and the fact that the military implications of DJI’s commercial drones have become a top policy concern for US lawmakers. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 The EU has issued antitrust charges against Microsoft

For bundling Teams with Office—just a day after it announced similar charges against Apple. (WSJ $)

+ It seems likely it’ll be hit with a gigantic fine. (Ars Technica)

+ The EU has new powers to regulate the tech sector, and it’s clearly not afraid to use them. (FT $)



2 OpenAI is delaying launching its voice assistant

(WP $)

+ It’s also planning to block access in China—but plenty of Chinese companies stand ready to fill the void. (Mashable)



3 Deepfake creators are re-victimizing sex trafficking survivors

Non-consensual deepfake porn is proliferating at a terrifying pace—but this is the grimmest example I’ve seen. (Wired $)

+ Three ways we can fight deepfake porn. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Chinese tech company IPOs are a rarity these days

It’s becoming very hard to avoid the risk of it all being derailed by political scrutiny, whether at home or abroad. (NYT $)

+ Global chip company stock prices have been on a rollercoaster ride recently, thanks to Nvidia. (CNBC)



5 Why AI is not about to replace journalism

It can crank out content, sure—but it’s incredibly boring to read. (404 Media)

+ After all the hype, it’s no wonder lots of us feel ever-so-slightly disappointed by AI. (WP $)

+ Despite a troubled launch, Google’s already extending AI Summaries to Gmail as well as Search. (CNET)



6 This week of extreme weather is a sign of things to come

Summers come with a side-serving of existential dread now, as we all feel the effects of climate change. (NBC)

+ Scientists have spotted a worrying new tipping point for the loss of ice sheets in Antarctica. (The Guardian)



7 Inside the fight over lithium mine expansion in Argentina

Indigenous communities had been divided in opposition—but as the cash started flowing, cracks started appearing. (The Guardian)

+ Lithium battery fires are a growing concern for firefighters worldwide. (WSJ $)



8 What even is intelligent life?

We value it, but it’s a slippery concept that’s almost impossible to define. (Aeon)

+ What an octopus’s mind can teach us about AI’s ultimate mystery. (MIT Technology Review)



9 Tesla is recalling most Cybertrucks… for the fourth time

You have to laugh, really. (The Verge)

+ Luckily, it’s not sold that many of them anyway. (Quartz $)



10 The trouble with Meta’s “smart” Ray Bans

Well… basically they’re just not very smart. At all. (Wired $)