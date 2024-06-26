Skip to Content

MIT Technology Review

Sign in

Puzzle Corner history

Allan Gottlieb shepherded the Puzzle Corner column for 58 years

June 26, 2024

When Allan Gottlieb ’67 began editing the Puzzle Corner column in 1966, he was a junior at MIT, majoring in math. Little did he know then that he was undertaking a project that would last for nearly six decades. If you missed our previous celebrations of Allan, read our 2015 profile, “Puzzle Corner’s Keeper,” and watch the MIT Alumni Association’s video “The Puzzle Guy” from his 50th reunion.

Keep Reading

Most Popular

How to opt out of Meta’s AI training

Your posts are a gold mine, especially as companies start to run out of AI training data.

Why does AI hallucinate?

The tendency to make things up is holding chatbots back. But that’s just what they do.

The return of pneumatic tubes

Pneumatic tubes were supposed to revolutionize the world but have fallen by the wayside. Except in hospitals.

How a simple circuit could offer an alternative to energy-intensive GPUs

The creative new approach could lead to more energy-efficient machine-learning hardware.

Stay connected

Illustration by Rose Wong

Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review

Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

Thank you for submitting your email!

Explore more newsletters

It looks like something went wrong.

We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.