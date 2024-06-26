Puzzle Corner history
Allan Gottlieb shepherded the Puzzle Corner column for 58 years
When Allan Gottlieb ’67 began editing the Puzzle Corner column in 1966, he was a junior at MIT, majoring in math. Little did he know then that he was undertaking a project that would last for nearly six decades. If you missed our previous celebrations of Allan, read our 2015 profile, “Puzzle Corner’s Keeper,” and watch the MIT Alumni Association’s video “The Puzzle Guy” from his 50th reunion.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
How to opt out of Meta’s AI training
Your posts are a gold mine, especially as companies start to run out of AI training data.
Why does AI hallucinate?
The tendency to make things up is holding chatbots back. But that’s just what they do.
The return of pneumatic tubes
Pneumatic tubes were supposed to revolutionize the world but have fallen by the wayside. Except in hospitals.
How a simple circuit could offer an alternative to energy-intensive GPUs
The creative new approach could lead to more energy-efficient machine-learning hardware.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.