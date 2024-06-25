The Download: paradigm-shifting supershoes, and AI-powered NPCs

Generative AI is coming for games and redefining what it means to play. AI-powered NPCs that don’t need a script could make games—and other worlds—deeply immersive. Watch executive editor Niall Firth and editorial director Allison Arieff discuss what this might look like, as well as get a sneak preview of the big stories for the next issue of the print magazine.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 US record labels are suing AI music startups

They’re alleging copyright infringement “on a massive scale”. (Wired $)

+ Listen to the AI-generated songs that got Udio and Suno sued. (404 Media)

+ Why artists are becoming less scared of AI. (MIT Technology Review)



2 Apple is the first company charged under a new EU competition law

For allegedly unfair restrictions on app developers. (NYT $)

+ Apple is struggling to get us excited about a cheaper, weaker Vision Pro. (Gizmodo)

+ It has however mercifully fixed a bug that let hackers invade people’s virtual rooms with spiders (for real.) (Mashable)



3 China’s probe returned the first samples from the far side of the moon

It’s exciting to think what the rock and soil it collected might reveal. (NBC)



4 Julian Assange is now free

He’s entered a plea deal with the US. (The Verge)



5 Facebook seems to have totally given up on moderation

AI-generated spam and scams are everywhere, and it’s (404 Media)

+ Photographers say Meta is labeling their real photos as ‘made with AI’. (TechCrunch)



6 Female fertility tech startups are being dragged down by privacy fears

Which are entirely legitimate, given the fact women are being prosecuted post-Roe (FT $)



7 Amazon is working on a rival to ChatGPT to launch this September

It’s already very late to the party. (Insider $)

+ ChatGPT has been found to be ableist in how it assesses candidates for hiring. (Mashable)



8 What if we powered planes with electromagnetic waves? ✈️⚡

All in favor of out-of-the-box thinking… but excuse me if I skip the test flight. (IEEE Spectrum)



9 Zooming out in remote meetings? You’re not alone

Research concludes it’s best if they’re small, short, and everyone has their cameras on. (Harvard Business Review $)

10 How to get a healthier work/life balance

Tech can be part of the problem, but here’s how it can be a solution, too. (WP $)

