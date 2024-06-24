Roundtables: The Future of AI Games
Available only for MIT Alumni and subscribers.
Recorded on June 24, 2024
The Future of AI Games
Speakers: Niall Firth, executive editor, and Allison Arieff, editorial director
Generative AI is coming for games and redefining what it means to play. AI-powered NPCs that don’t need a script could make games—and other worlds—deeply immersive. This technology could bring an unprecedented expansiveness to video and computer games, opening up possibilities we can only begin to imagine.
