What’s next for MDMA

But some experts question the validity of the results. With substances like MDMA, study participants almost always know whether they’ve received the drug or a placebo. That can skew the results, especially when the participants and therapists strongly believe a drug is going to help. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a nonprofit research organization that evaluates the clinical and economic value of drugs, recently rated the evidence for MDMA-assisted therapy as “insufficient.”

In briefing documents published ahead of the June 4 meeting, FDA officials write that the question of approving MDMA “presents a number of complex review issues.”

The ICER report also referenced allegations of misconduct and ethical violations. Lykos (formerly the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public Benefit Corporation) acknowledges that ethical violations occurred in one particularly high-profile case. But in a rebuttal to the ICER report, more than 70 researchers involved in the trials wrote that “a number of assertions in the ICER report represent hearsay, and should be weighted accordingly.” Lykos did not respond to an interview request.

At the meeting on the 4th, the FDA has asked experts to discuss whether Lykos has demonstrated that MDMA is effective, whether the drug’s effect lasts, and what role psychotherapy plays. The committee will also discuss safety, including the drug’s potential for abuse and the risk posed by the impairment MDMA causes.

What’s stopping people from using this therapy?

MDMA is illegal. In 1985, the Drug Enforcement Agency grew concerned about growing street use of the drug and added it to its list of Schedule 1 substances—those with a high abuse potential and no accepted medical use.