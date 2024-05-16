Skip to Content

Roundtables: Why Thermal Batteries are So Hot Right Now

May 16, 2024

Recorded on May 16, 2024

Why Thermal Batteries are So Hot Right Now

Speakers: Casey Crownhart, climate reporter and Amy Nordrum, executive editor

Thermal batteries could be a key part of cleaning up heavy industry, and our readers chose them as the 11th breakthrough on MIT Technology Review's 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2024. Learn what thermal batteries are, how they could help cut emissions, and what we can expect next from this emerging technology.

