Roundtables: Why Thermal Batteries are So Hot Right Now
Recorded on May 16, 2024
Why Thermal Batteries are So Hot Right Now
Speakers: Casey Crownhart, climate reporter and Amy Nordrum, executive editor
Thermal batteries could be a key part of cleaning up heavy industry, and our readers chose them as the 11th breakthrough on MIT Technology Review's 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2024. Learn what thermal batteries are, how they could help cut emissions, and what we can expect next from this emerging technology.
