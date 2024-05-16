Unlocking the trillion-dollar potential of generative AI

In this session, experts from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey, discuss the drivers fueling the massive potential impact of generative AI. Plus, they look at key industries set to capture the largest share of this value and practical strategies for effectively upskilling their workforces to take advantage of these productivity gains.

Watch this session to:

Explore generative AI's economic impact

Understand workforce upskilling needs

Integrate generative AI responsibly

Establish an AI-ready business model

Learn how to seamlessly integrate generative AI into your organization's workflows while fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce. Register now to learn how to unlock the trillion-dollar potential of generative AI.

Register here for free.