Roundtables: Inside the Next Era of AI and Hardware
Recorded on April 30, 2024
Inside the Next Era of AI and Hardware
Speakers: James O'Donnell, AI reporter, and Charlotte Jee, News editor
Hear first-hand from our AI reporter, James O'Donnell, as he walks our news editor Charlotte Jee through the latest goings-on in his beat, from rapid advances in robotics to autonomous military drones, wearable devices, and tools for AI-powered surgeries.
