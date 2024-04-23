“I wanted to work on something that didn’t exist”

After the conference in the Netherlands, she soon dove into studying the human gut, a system that doesn’t simply move nutrients through the body but also has the capacity to interpret or send information. In fact, she has come to think of it as a largely uncharted “distributed nervous system.” In 2022, she became the director of the newly launched K. Lisa Yang Brain-Body Center at MIT, where she’s directing research into the neural pathways beyond the brain—work that could shed light on the processes implicated in aging and pain, the mechanisms behind acupuncture, and the ways digestive issues might be linked not just to Parkinson’s but to autism and other conditions.

Although she hadn’t heard of it before that conference in the Netherlands, the hypothesis that piqued Anikeeva’s interest in studying the brain-body connection was first posed by the German anatomist Heiko Braak in 2003. He and colleagues posited that a type of Parkinson’s disease has environmental origins: a pathogen that enters the body through the mouth or the nasal cavity and ends up in the digestive tract,where it triggers the formation of abnormal, possibly toxic clumps of protein within neurons. That condition, known as Lewy pathology, is the hallmark of the disease.

“The reason the environmental hypothesis came about is because those Lewy bodies actually have been found in the GI tract of patients with Parkinson’s,” Anikeeva explains. “But what’s more striking is that if you go back in the medical history, Parkinson’s patients—many of them, like 80% or so—have been diagnosed with GI dysfunction, most commonly constipation, years before they get a Parkinson’s diagnosis.”

Functions, behaviors, and diseases long thought to originate in the brain might be influenced by signals from other parts of the body.

Researchers have debated the hypothesis and have yet to make definite causal connections between the ingestion of pathogens and the progression of Parkinson’s disease. But Anikeeva was intrigued.

“It’s quite controversial and it has seen some attempts at testing, but nothing conclusive,” she says. “I thought that my lab had a unique tool kit to start testing this hypothesis.”

Anikeeva examines the microscopic gut-brain interfaces her team developed. GRETCHEN ERTL

At the time, Anikeeva’s lab was focused on flexible polymer-fiber probes that can interface with the brain and spinal cord. Having developed these fibers, she and her team were testing them in mice, both to stimulate neurons and to record their signals so they could study the ways in which those signals underlie behavior. The lab had also been working on using magnetic nanomaterials to stimulate neurons so their activity could be regulated remotely—without needing to run fibers to a mouse’s brain at all.

Braak’s hypothesis made Anikeeva wonder: Could similar multifunctional probes be used to explore the digestive system? Could she and her team engineer gut-­specific tools to study the neurons that make up what’s known as the enteric nervous system, which regulates sensing, moving, absorbing, and secreting—the tasks that the gastrointestinal tract must perform to digest food? And for that matter, could they study any of the body’s peripheral systems?

“I started thinking about interfacing not only with the central nervous system, but also with other organ systems in the body, and about how those organ systems contribute to brain function,” she explains.