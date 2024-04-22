Skip to Content

MIT Technology Review

Sign in
MIT Alumni News

A Grammy for Miguel Zenón

The saxophonist and assistant professor of jazz was honored for his work on the Latin jazz album El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2.

April 22, 2024
Miguel Zenon holding a saxophone on his lap
Courtesy of Miguel Zenon

Nobel Prizes and other scientific honors are nearly routine at MIT, but a Grammy Award is something we don’t see every year. That’s what Miguel Zenón, an assistant professor of music and theater arts, has won: El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, which he recorded with the pianist and composer Luis Perdomo, received the Grammy for best Latin jazz album in February.

Miguel holding his Grammy
MAARTEN DE BOER

“I’m incredibly happy and honored with this Grammy win,” says Zenón, a renowned saxophonist. “We’ve been making albums for a long time, so it’s extremely rewarding to earn this recognition.”

“The Latin American Songbook is so vast and varied that it naturally lends itself to limitless explorations,” Zenón wrote in the album’s liner notes. “We purposely looked beyond the Caribbean (exploring composers from México, Venezuela, and Panamá, for example) because we wanted to emphasize the point that these songs deserved to be explored and recognized for what they are, beyond labels, categories, and regionalisms.” 

Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Zenón has recorded and toured with musicians including Charlie Haden, Fred Hersch, David Sánchez, Danilo Pérez, Kenny Werner, Bobby Hutcherson, and the SF Jazz Collective. He joined the MIT faculty in 2023, and his many accolades include 12 Grammy nominations and a 2008 MacArthur “genius” grant.

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Large language models can do jaw-dropping things. But nobody knows exactly why.

And that's a problem. Figuring it out is one of the biggest scientific puzzles of our time and a crucial step towards controlling more powerful future models.

The problem with plug-in hybrids? Their drivers.

Plug-in hybrids are often sold as a transition to EVs, but new data from Europe shows we’re still underestimating the emissions they produce.

How scientists traced a mysterious covid case back to six toilets

When wastewater surveillance turns into a hunt for a single infected individual, the ethics get tricky.

Google DeepMind’s new generative model makes Super Mario–like games from scratch

Genie learns how to control games by watching hours and hours of video. It could help train next-gen robots too.

Stay connected

Illustration by Rose Wong

Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review

Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

Thank you for submitting your email!

Explore more newsletters

It looks like something went wrong.

We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.