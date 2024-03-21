Roundtables: How China Got Ahead on EVs

How China Got Ahead on EVs

Speakers: Zeyi Yang, China reporter, Amanda Silverman, Features & investigations editor, and Abby Ivory-Ganja, Sr engagement editor

In the race to produce and sell more electric vehicles, China has emerged as the unexpected winner. If you visit Shanghai or Shenzhen today, it feels like half of the cars running on the streets are electric. The burgeoning domestic demand also transformed Chinese auto companies into aggressive challengers in the global auto market. What did China’s government and companies do to achieve this progress? How will that impact auto companies and consumers in the West?

