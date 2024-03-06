The Download: AI comics, and US tensions with China over EVs

3 Google is determined to kill off AI clickbait

Good luck with that. (Wired $)

+ We are hurtling toward a glitchy, spammy, scammy, AI-powered internet. (MIT Technology Review)

4 Self-driving cars are in crisis mode

The bubble has burst, and no one knows where to go from here. (NY Mag $)

+ What’s next for robotaxis in 2024. (MIT Technology Review)

5 Weight loss drugs are for the brain, not the gut

Our original scientific understanding of how they work is all wrong. (The Atlantic $)

+ Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL? (MIT Technology Review)

6 The world’s biggest EV maker is rewriting the rules of batteries

China’s BYD is betting big on sodium ion cells. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ Why hydrogen is losing the race to power cleaner cars. (MIT Technology Review)

7 Inside the unstoppable rise of China’s retail giant Temu

US investors are rushing to finance its rapid expansion into the West, while turning a blind eye to how it’s run. (FT $)

+ The war over fast fashion is heating up. (MIT Technology Review)

8 Would you live in a 3D-printed home?

Non-profit Citizen Robotics seems to think so. (Insider $)

+ Meet the designers printing houses out of salt and clay. (MIT Technology Review)

9 Fly me to the moon, again 🌕

Lunar explorations are finally underway, after decades of inaction. (New Yorker $)

+ In other news, China and Russia want to build a nuclear power plant on the moon. (Bloomberg $)

+ What’s next for the moon. (MIT Technology Review)

10 We’re not going to define the Anthropocene after all|

And scientists are far from happy about it. (New Scientist $)