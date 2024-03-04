Roundtables: How does AI work?

How does AI work?

Speakers: Mary Beth Griggs, Science editor and Will Douglas Heaven, Sr Editor for AI

Everyone’s talking about large language models and image generators built on artificial intelligence. Many people have tested out tools like ChatGPT or DALL-E 2 and been amazed at the results, or disturbed by their tendency to hallucinate. But how do the algorithms underpinning these new generative tools actually work? And what’s the best way to evaluate their capabilities?

