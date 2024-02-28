Roundtables: An Inside Look at the 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2024
Recorded on January 16, 2024
SKIP TO 2:00 FOR START OF SESSION
Speakers: Amy Nordrum, Executive editor of operations, Rachel Courtland, Commissioning editor, and Abby Ivory-Ganja, Senior engagement editor
Every year for the past 20+ years, MIT Technology Review has selected a list of the breakthrough technologies that will have the greatest impact on how we live and work in the future. This event will include a full walk-through of the items on the list, a deep dive into what you need to know about several items, and an in-depth look at how the list was made.
