The Download: tracking animals, and biotech plants

How tracking animal movement may save the planet
Animals have long been able to offer unique insights about the natural world around us, acting as organic sensors picking up phenomena invisible to humans. Canaries warned of looming catastrophe in coal mines until the 1980s, for example.
These days, we have more insight into animal behavior than ever before thanks to technologies like sensor tags. But the data we gather from these animals still adds up to only a relatively narrow slice of the whole picture. Results are often confined to silos, and for many years tags were big and expensive, suitable only for a handful of animal species.
This is beginning to change. Researchers are asking: What will we find if we follow even the smallest animals? What if we could see how different species’ lives intersect? What could we learn from a system of animal movement, continuously monitoring how creatures big and small adapt to the world around us? It may be, some researchers believe, a vital tool in the effort to save our increasingly crisis-plagued planet. Read the full story.
—Matthew Ponsford
These are the biotech plants you can buy now
—Antonio Regalado
This spring I am looking forward to growing some biotech in my backyard for the first time. It’s possible because of startups that have started selling genetically engineered plants directly to consumers, including a bright-purple tomato and a petunia that glows in the dark.
This week, for $73, I ordered both by pressing a few buttons online.
Biotech seeds have been a huge business for a while. In fact, by sheer mass, GMOs are probably the single most significant product of genetic engineering ever. But the difference now is that people are able to plant and grow GMO houseplants in their homes. Read the full story.
Watch this robot as it learns to stitch up wounds
The news: A new AI-trained surgical robot can make stitches on its own. A video taken by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, shows the two-armed robot completing stitches in a row on a simple wound in imitation skin. It managed to make six stitches before a human had to intervene.
Why it matters: It’s common for surgeons today to get help from robots, but we’re a long way from them being able to fully replace many tasks. This new research marks progress toward robots that can operate more autonomously on very intricate, complicated tasks. Read the full story.
—James O’Donnell
Three frequently asked questions about EVs, answered
Transportation is a critical part of the climate change puzzle: it accounts for something like a quarter of global emissions. And the vehicles that we use to shuttle around to work, school, and the grocery store in many parts of the world are a huge piece of the problem.
Last week, MIT Technology Review hosted an event where we dug into the future of batteries and the materials that go into them. We got so many great questions, and we answered quite a few of them (subscribers should check out the recording of the full event).
But there were still a lot of questions, particularly about EVs, that we didn’t get to. So let’s take a look at a few of those.
—Casey Crownhart
1 The first US moon landing for over 50 years is due today
If all goes to plan, Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus spacecraft will touch down at 5.30pm ET. (WP $)
+ Here’s how you can watch it. (NYT $)
2 ChatGPT had a meltdown yesterday
Which is not necessarily worrying in itself… but it isn’t great that we have no idea why. (Ars Technica)
+ Gab’s racist chatbots have been trained to deny the Holocaust. (Wired $)
+ Soon, we might be using AI to do all sorts of tasks for us. (NPR)
3 You can buy Vision Pro headsets in Russia
Two years after Apple quit the country. (NBC)
4 Google is racing to fix a new “overly woke” AI-powered tool
It was returning women and people of color when asked to produce images of America’s founding fathers, for example. (BBC)
+ It’s pausing the ability for Gemini AI to generate images until it’s fixed the issue. (The Verge)
+ These new tools let you see for yourself how biased AI image models are. (MIT Technology Review)
+ How it feels to be sexually objectified by an AI. (MIT Technology Review)
5 American winters are getting warm
They’re also getting shorter, and less predictable. (Insider $)
6 Instagram is a news site, whether it likes it or not
And that means it has a responsibility to do content moderation properly. (NYT $)
7 Inside the weird world of Instacart’s AI-generated recipes
It’s becoming harder and harder to work out what’s been made by a human versus a machine. (404 Media)
+ Why Big Tech’s watermarking plans are some welcome good news. (MIT Technology Review)
8 We need protection from companies building tech to read our minds
It’s not such a concerning issue right now, but it could be sooner than you know. (Vox)
+ How your brain data could be used against you. (MIT Technology Review)
9 Why AM radio lingers on 📻
A surprisingly diverse group of people still rely on it, even as it heads towards obsolescence. (The Atlantic $)
10 Writing by hand has a positive impact on memory and learning ✍️
I knew it! (Scientific American $)
Quote of the day
“Happy listening! 🎶 Happy listening! 🎶 Happy listening! 🎶 Happy listening! 🎶”
—An example of how ChatGPT went off the rails yesterday, screenshotted and shared by a user on X.
The big story
Inside the app Minnesota police used to collect data on journalists at protests
March 2022
Photojournalist J.D. Duggan was covering a protest in Minnesota in April 2021 when police officers surrounded him and others, and told them to get on the ground.
Officers sorted the press from the protesters, walked them to a parking lot, and began photographing them, one by one, with cellphones, which they told Duggan would be stored in an app.
An investigation by MIT Technology Review found the data was collected using a tool called Intrepid Response, an easy way to almost instantly de-anonymize protest attendees and keep tabs on their movements. For some, the tool’s use is a dangerous step in the direction of authoritarianism. Read the full story.
—Sam Richards & Tate Ryan-Mosley
+ Fascinated by the stories in this grisly interactive map, which details murders committed in medieval London, York and Oxford.
+ Terrible night’s sleep last night? Fear not, it’s possible to salvage your day. (NYT $)
+ This athletic fluffy cat is bound to bring a smile to your face.
+ Some simple ways to make your diet healthier.
