I went for a walk with Gary Marcus, AI’s loudest critic

Marcus, a professor emeritus at NYU, is a prominent AI researcher and cognitive scientist who has positioned himself as a vocal critic of deep learning and AI. He is a divisive figure. You might recognize him from the spicy feuds on X with AI heavyweights such as Yann LeCun and Geoffrey Hinton. (“All attempts to socialize me have failed,” he jokes.) It is on walks like this that Marcus often does most of his tweeting.

This week has been a big news week in AI. Google DeepMind launched the next generation of its powerful artificial-intelligence model Gemini, which has an enhanced ability to work with large amounts of video, text, and images. And OpenAI has built a striking new generative video model called Sora that can take a short text description and turn it into a detailed, high-definition film clip up to a minute long. AI video generation has been around for a while, but Sora seems to have upped the ante. My X timeline has been flooded with stunning clips people have generated using the software. OpenAI claims that its results suggest that scaling video generation models like Sora “is a promising path towards building general purpose simulators of the physical world.” You can read more about Sora from Will Douglas Heaven here.

But—surprise—Marcus is not impressed. “If you look at [the videos] for a second, you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ But if you look at them carefully, [the AI system] still doesn’t really understand common sense,” he says. In some videos, the physics are clearly off, and animals and people spontaneously appear and disappear, or things fly backwards, for example.

For Marcus, generative video is yet another example of the exploitative business model of tech companies. Many artists and writers and even the New York Times have sued AI companies, claiming that their practice of indiscriminately scraping the internet for data to train their models violates their intellectual property. Copyright issues are top of Marcus’s mind. He managed to get popular AI image generators to generate scenes from Marvel movies or famous characters such as the Minions, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Darth Vader. He has started lobbying for clearer rules on what goes into AI models.

“Video generation should not be done with copyrighted materials taken without consent, in systems that are opaque, where we can’t understand what’s going on,” he says. “It shouldn’t be a legal thing. It’s certainly not an ethical thing.”