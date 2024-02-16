Roundtables: Building a Cleaner Future: Better Batteries and Their Materials
Available only for MIT Alumni and subscribers.
Recorded on February 15, 2024
Building a Cleaner Future: Better Batteries and Their Materials
Speakers: Casey Crownhart, Climate reporter, David Rotman, Editor at large, James Temple, Sr Editor of Climate & Energy
Electric vehicles are taking to the roads like never before, and a grid with a growing share of renewables like wind and solar means grid storage is becoming ever more essential. That all adds up to batteries being a central technology required for the energy transition. And as the world’s demand for batteries skyrockets, so does the pressure to extract and process much more of their ingredients. Which battery technologies are most likely to break through? How will we build them all? And how can we begin to resolve the community conflicts that mining proposals often trigger?
