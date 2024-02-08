The Download: Google’s Gemini plans, and virtual power plants

The news: In the biggest mass-market AI launch yet, Google is rolling out Gemini, its family of large language models, across almost all its products, from Android to the iOS Google app to Gmail to Docs and more. A new subscription plan will also give users access to Gemini Ultra, the most powerful version of the model, for the first time.

Why it matters: ChatGPT, released by Microsoft-backed OpenAI just 14 months ago, changed people’s expectations of what computers could do. Google has been racing to catch up ever since and unveiled its Gemini family of models in December. By baking Gemini into its ubiquitous tools, it will be hoping to make up any lost ground, and even overtake its rival. Read the full story.

—Will Douglas Heaven

How virtual power plants are shaping tomorrow’s energy system

The shift from conventional energy sources like coal and gas to variable and unpredictable renewables such as solar and wind means the way we operate the energy system is changing. Welcome to the era of virtual power plants (VPPs).



Governments and private companies alike are counting on VPPs’ potential to help keep costs down and stop the grid from becoming overburdened.



Here’s what you need to know about VPPs—and why they could be the key to helping us bring more clean power and energy storage online. Read the full story.

—June Kim

This piece is part of MIT Technology Review Explains: our series untangling the complex, messy world of technology to help you understand what's coming next. You can read more from the series here.